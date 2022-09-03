How to Watch North Dakota State vs Drake Football 2022

North Dakota State hoists another banner and takes on Drake on Saturday, September 3, at the Fargodome.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on ABC North Dakota

Drake vs NDSU Preview

Defending FCS champion North Dakota State takes on Drake to kick off the new season at the Fargodome on Saturday.

“We’re just gonna stick with what we do best. and just playing our style of football and that’s just we’re gonna run it down your throat basically,” Bison quarterback Cam Miller said via KVRR’s Brandon Blankey.

The Bison won their ninth FCS title in 11 seasons by routing Montana State 38-10 last January. This year’s Bison look to keep the dynasty going.

“That’s the program that everybody’s chasing,” Bulldogs head coach Todd Stepsis said via the Des Moines Register’s Tommy Birch. “I don’t care who you are in the FCS or what kind of arrogance you might have thinking you might be the better team. They’re the ones that have constantly, over time, been there at the end. For me, to be able to go against that, to feel that, it gives our guys an opportunity to see, OK, where do we need to continue to work?”

Drake comes into the new season looking to improve on a 2-9 mark from 2021. The Bulldogs especially look to get better on offense where the team mustered 12.7 points and 278.4 yards per game.

“I think that side of the ball just has a ton of belief right now,” Stepsis said per Birch. “They’re coming off a really great spring where we did turn the corner and just continuing to build on that gets me really excited about the offense.”

“We had to find an identity as far as who do we want to be,” Stepsis added.

Bison head coach Matt Entz doesn’t want his team to take Saturday’s game lightly.

“Just what I’ve watched on film, not a lot out there right now. I know, I think Ian Corwin will be their starting QB per their depth chart, young man played a bunch for them last year, does provide a little bit of challenge with some quarterback run game. In some games earlier last year they were able to use him in some plus one offensive schemes and so we’ll have to make sure we have that defended,” Entz said via KVRR.