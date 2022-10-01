NDSU vs Youngstown Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Following a shutout defeat at the hands of No. 9 Kentucky last weekend, things don’t get much easier for Youngstown State on Saturday, as the Penguins travel to Fargo to take on FCS No. 1 North Dakota State.

In this FCS match-up, the 3-1 North Dakota State Bison are hosting the 2-1 Youngstown State Penguins for their homecoming game on October 1. Despite North Dakota State being an annual juggernaut of FCS football, Youngstown State head coach Doug Phillips told local news outlet WKBN that they like the chance to go up against the gold standard in their conference.

“For us, they’re the standard, to see where you are, to use as a measuring stick. We did that in November, and guess what: we’re far off. Using that as a measuring stick, knowing we have to get to that point that we can compete with the best in our league,” said Phillips, adding, “The one thing I’ll say about our kids, I’m not worried about our kids walking in anywhere and not being physical and not playing hard with great effort. I’m not. That’s got to be our standard. I’ll take these guys into battle versus anybody. I’m proud of them and excited to be their head football coach.”

Youngstown state lineman David Metzler added, “I think we have to go into it as if it’s just another game because we can’t think of these guys like they’re gods. We have to go into the game like it’s just another game, and if we do play our game, then we’re going to have the outcome we want.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via local newspaper the Bismarck Tribune), North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz said that he’s looking for cleaner play from his team.

“Way too many penalties of the intolerable type [in last week’s game against South Dakota and the previous week’s game against Arizona]. You try to educate kids on making decisions. It’s no different than raising a kid. You try to get them to follow directions. We stress it at practice. We talk about it constantly. … I don’t know if there were too many adjustments [at halftime]. We just needed to get out of our own way We didn’t change a lot, just needed to execute better.”

He later added of Youngstown State, “It’s going to be a good game. They’ve had a bye week so I’m sure they’re going to come in fully healthy and ready to go.”

The Youngstown State at North Dakota State game kicks off Saturday, October 1 starting at 2 p.m. Eastern time on ABC ND and ESPN Plus.