Where to Watch New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket in US

The Netherlands will be underdogs when they face New Zealand in a T20 showdown at McLean Park in Napier on Friday, March 25. A disappointing campaign at the T20 World Cup undermined the credentials of the Dutch in the white-ball format.

If there’s hope for the Netherlands, it comes from New Zealand missing several star names. The Black Caps will be without 12 regulars who are participating in the Indian Premier League, including Kane Williamson.

In the United States, the match (early Friday/late Thursday 2:10 a.m. ET/11:10 p.m. PT start time) isn't on TV

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream every match of the 2022 Netherlands Tour of New Zealand series. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch New Zealand vs Netherlands live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Preview

Usual skipper Williamson won’t take part in this clash that’s a precursor to the Netherlands’ T20I series in New Zealand. The Black Caps will also play the tour without a key figure like prolific fast bowler Trent Boult.

There is still talent in the ranks, though, with wicket-keeper Tom Latham taking over the skipper’s responsibilities. He’ll be helped by the presence of Martin Guptill.

The 35-year-old is still a dynamic opener. He can slog the hosts off to a fast start, while Michael Bracewell and Dane Cleaver will add something different after prolific campaigns in New Zealand’s domestic competition, the Super Smash.

Bracewell, who thrived for the Wellington Firebirds, posted hefty numbers this season, gaudy statistics detailed by Jason Pine of Sky Sport NZ:

Michael Bracewell in the 2021/22 Super Smash … 478 runs

Average: 79.66

Michael Bracewell in the 2021/22 Super Smash … 478 runs

Average: 79.66

S/R: 148.90

The Netherlands will try to keep pace with one more of New Zealand’s domestic stars, Logan van Beek. He’s another of Wellington’s marquee names who should be comfortable in Napier.

Van Beek is a skilled all-rounder who can put pace on the ball, something that usually works well early on at McLean Park. The Netherlands would be wise to let Van Beek attack the top of New Zealand’s order before turning skipper Pieter Seelaar loose on those in the middle.

Seelaar can take the pace off the wicket and give big hitters like Bracewell and Cleaver something different to think about. The Dutch will also count on Max O’Dowd to pile up his own runs when his team is in front of the wicket.

O’Dowd was one of the few Netherlands players who performed well at the World Cup. His efforts included consecutive half-centuries during the group stage, per Sportskeeda:

FIFTY for Max O'Dowd! 🔥 Back to back fifties for the Netherlands' Opener 🙌

If O’Dowd finds his groove early, the Netherlands could unnerve a reshuffled New Zealand lineup into a few mistakes. It’s more likely, though, the Black Caps will take gradual control of the match and see it out with the minimum of fuss before the series gets underway.