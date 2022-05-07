Nice vs Nantes Live Stream: How to Watch French Cup Final Online

The Stade de France will be the venue where one of the most atypical Coupe de France finals as both Nice and Nantes have a chance to win a title.

Nice vs Nantes French Cup Final 2022 Preview

Nice and Nantes are facing off in one of the more improbable Coupe de France finals in recent memories. That being said, these two sides are not foreign to winning this competition in the past. Both these teams last faced off in this competition backing 2013-14 where Les Aiglons came out on top 2-0.

Already boasting winners’ medals in the Coupe de la Ligue and Ligue 1, the prospect of a managerial treble is well and truly alive for Nice leader Christophe Galtier. The Frenchman is bidding to become Coupe de France champions for the first time since 1997.

After various early-round exits through various years, until they had an amazing run in this year’s edition where they ended PSG’s run to repeat as champions in this competition en route to the final.

Nice will also be missing players like Youcef Atal and Alexis Claude-Maurice are long-term absentees with their collarbone and ankle injuries and will miss out here.

Morgan Schneiderlin is still dealing with a calf problem, but Galtier was optimistic about his availability for the final at a press conference last week, with the Frenchman potentially taking his spot on the bench alongside Mario Lemina.

Meanwhile Nantes are looking to once again lift the Coupe de France crown after last doing so twice in a row in the 1999 and 2000 finals. Nantes also head into the contest aiming to pick up their fourth trophy since winning their first back in 1979.

The team are coming off a 2-2 draw against Lens and found their hopes to end up in the top half of the table are now in jeopardy, this is the reason why they will prioritize winning this competition.

Their journey saw them earn 2-0 wins over Brest, Vitre and Bastia. They also needed penalties to scrape past Sochaux early on after a goalless draw. All of this ended up being part of the progress that the team had this season as they expected to be a player in the relegation race.

Nantes are looking to end a streak that saw them lose each of their last four against their opponent on Saturday.

Nice Probable XI:

Walter Benítez; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Hicham Boudaoui, Khephren Thuram, Pablo Rosario, Justin Kluivert; Amine Gouiri, Andy Delort

Nantes Probable XI:

Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois, Andrei Girotto; Marcus Coco, Samuel Moutoussamy, Pedro Chirivella, Quentin Merlin; Ludovic Blas; Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani