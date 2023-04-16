Nuggets vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In the first round of the Western Conference NBA playoffs, the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets take on the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, tipping off with Game 1 on Sunday night.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Timberwolves online:

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 1 Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves took care of business against the Oklahoma City Thunder to earn the final spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They will now face the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets. In the regular season, the Timberwolves finished just over .500, while the Nuggets posted a record of 53-29. They played each other four times during the regular season and split the games, with the Timberwolves winning the first and third match-ups, 124 to 11 and 128 to 98, and the Nuggets winning the second and fourth match-ups, 122 to 118 and 146 to 112.

So, based on those games, this series definitely has the potential to go six or seven games deep. The Timberwolves certainly won’t go down easy.

The schedule for the Nuggets vs Timberwolves series is as follows:

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern on TNT

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 25, tip-off time and TV channel TBA if needed

Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Thursday, April 27, tip-off time and TV channel TBA if needed

Game 7: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Saturday, April 29, tip-off time and TV channel TBA if needed

In a press conference after their win over the Thunder, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch praised his team’s effort in the play-in games, but he also said they’re going to need some other guys to step it up in a best-of-seven series.

“Defense was phenomenal, we executed everything we talked about doing … we were closing all the spades around them and we did a good job just kind of like never letting them get into a rhythm in that third quarter. And then offensively, I thought we played pretty intelligent offense. It was nice not to give back a lead, which we’ve done quite a bit. Our guys were super locked in and they knew what it was gonna take to win this game and they went out and did it,” said Finch.

He added, “Every series takes on a life of its own. We’re gonna have to find ways to get more guys into our rotation, but we certainly went with who we felt was gonna get it done tonight. But yeah, we’re gonna need some guys to step up and try to add to what we’re doing.

The Nuggets vs Timberwolves playoff game one tips off Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time on TNT.