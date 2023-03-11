Ohio State vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Semifinal Online

The No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (16-18) and the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers will clash in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Ohio State vs Purdue streaming live online:

Ohio State vs Purdue Preview

The Buckeyes have been on a tear so far in the tournament, beating the likes of Wisconsin, Iowa and most recently Michigan State. Ohio State took on the No. 4 seeded Spartans on Friday in a game that never really felt close. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 33-24 lead at the half before ultimately winning, 68-58.

Guard Bruce Thornton led the way for Ohio State with a game-high 21 points, while Roddy Gayle Jr. added 15 and forward Justice Sueing scored 14. The Buckeyes shot an impressive 52.6% from beyond the arc and 44.6% from the field against Michigan State to keep their hot streak going.

“We had multiple guys step up,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after the win, via 247 Sports. “I got a ton of respect for Michigan State. (Head Coach) Tom (Izzo) is the best. I’ve learned so much from him.”

With the win, Ohio State became the first-ever No. 13 seed to reach the Big Ten Tournament semis and now, they’ll face the tournament’s top team in the Boilermakers.

Purdue is fresh from a 70-65 win over the Rutgers Scarlett Knights on Friday. Three Boilermakers scored in double figures led by forward Mason Gillis, who netted 20 points. Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey added a double-double, scoring 16 points while hauling in 11 rebounds and David Jenkins Jr. scored 12.

The Boilermakers made it to the charity stripe 27 times, making 19 of those shots, and in a close game, it made all the difference. Purdue also won the rebound battle, 35-28, but it committed 11 turnovers, so the team has plenty to clean up.

“No matter what style we’ll see tomorrow and what they will do, you’ve got to take care of the basketball,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said after beating Rutgers. “So I think that’s first and foremost. But just building on it. We had some guys that had good games, build on it. We had a couple other guys that didn’t have the best game, it’s all right. It’s all right when you still advance. So just learn from it and get better and be ready to play. Everybody that played today will play tomorrow.”

Purdue swept Ohio State the two times these teams played each other this season, winning 71-69 in January and 82-55 on February 19. The Boilermakers are 5-0 in neutral-court games this year, so the Buckeyes have their work cut out form them.