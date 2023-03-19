How to Watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin Women’s Hockey National Championship Online

Wisconsin takes on Ohio State for the Women’s Frozen Four hockey championship on Sunday, March 18, in Duluth.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Preview

Wisconsin needed overtime to reach the Women’s Frozen Four championship game against defending champion Ohio State, but at least the Badgers have been there before.

“A bunch of them played a bunch of minutes last night,” Badgers head coach Mark Johnson said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I know as a former player sometimes you get sick and tired of putting your equipment on. We’ll find out tomorrow during the game what kind of energy we have. I’m sure it will be real high. It should be a fun game to watch.”

Wisconsin beat Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on March 17 to advance past the semifinals at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. The Badgers seek a third title since 2019 and the second in three seasons on Sunday against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State beat Northeastern 3-0 in the other semifinal game on March 17 in Duluth. The Buckeyes enjoyed comfortable wins in the NCAA women’s hockey tournament with that win and a 5-2 victory over Quinnipiac on March 11 in Columbus.

“I was nervous before the game,” Buckeyes freshman Sloanne Matthews said about the semifinal win via The Columbus Dispatch. “Immediately as I slipped on the ice, everything just went away, and I really dialed in.”

Matthews scored the first goal as the Buckeyes rolled. The last time Ohio State lost came against the Gophers squad that the Badgers beat. Minnesota downed the Buckeyes 3-1 on March 4 in the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Wisconsin has a three-game winning streak going into the final. The Badgers previously beat Colgate 4-2 in the NCAA tournament on March 11 and drubbed LIU 9-1 on March 9.

Head to head, Ohio State owns the series against the Badgers this season with a 3-1 mark. The Buckeyes swept the Badgers in January with 2-1 and 5-0 wins in Columbus.

Ohio State then split a pair with the Badgers in Madison in February. The Buckeyes took the first game 6-5 but dropped the finale 3-1.

If Ohio State can win for a fourth time against the Badgers this season, the Buckeyes will notch a second national title for the program. Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall explained what it will take for her team to lift the NCAA trophy again.

“If you want to win, you have to do all the little things — away from the puck too — to be a champion,” Muzerall said via The Columbus Dispatch.