Olympics 3×3 Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Three-on-three basketball makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo with talented men and women from around the globe putting a new spin on the familiar sport.

In the United States, some men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball will be televised live on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC or USA, but not every game will be on TV, and some may be tape delayed or share coverage with other sports.

Fortunately, you can also watch every single game of both the men’s and women’s tournaments live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of every Olympics 3×3 basketball game online.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) through FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Olympics 3×3 basketball game live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app or the NBC Olympics website. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can also watch any televised games live on the FuboTV app.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle, while CNBC is in the "News Extra" add-on. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $16 (Sling Blue + News Extra):

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Olympics 3×3 basketball game live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app or the NBC Olympics website. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can also watch any televised games live on the Sling TV app.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn't advertised as such, but your "due today" amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won't be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV, you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Olympics 3×3 basketball game live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app or the NBC Olympics website. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can also watch any televised games live on the AT&T TV app.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Olympics 3×3 basketball game live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app or the NBC Olympics website. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

You can also watch any televised games live on the Hulu app.

Olympics 3×3 Basketball Preview

The Olympics are set to put a new spin on a classic sport as 3X3 basketball takes center stage in Tokyo. Here’s how the Olympics describes the sport on its official site.

“Exciting, urban and innovative, 3×3 is inspired by several forms of streetball played worldwide, and is considered the world’s number one urban team sport. FIBA has developed 3×3 as the second basketball discipline to attract a new audience and provide more opportunities for its member associations and players worldwide.”

There will be eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams in Tokyo, although only the US women qualified. A total of 64 athletes will compete for the gold from July 24-28. Here are some of the more unique rules, courtesy of FIBA:

1 basket on 1 half-court

2 teams of 3 players and up to 1 substitute per team

12-seconds shot-clock

1st team to reach 21 points or best after 10 minutes win

The US women’s team is made up of Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson and Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Aces guard Jackie Young.

“I would describe it as a 400- or 800-[meter sprint],” Plum says. “It’s just pretty much go, go, go, as hard as you can.”

Katie Lou Samuelson was a late scratch for the American squad, having to sit out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope someday soon, I can comeback to realize that dream,” Samuelson wrote in a statement. “I wish nothing but the best to my USAB teammates as they go out there and crush it. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”

Samuelson was an instrumental part of qualifying and the US will have to find a way to overcome her absence.

“Our hearts are broken for Lou. We thank her for her endless commitment to building up USA Basketball 3×3 & we will miss her dearly in Tokyo,” USA Basketball tweeted this week.

Here are the odds for the women’s tournament.

TEAM ODDS USA +100 France 3-1 ROC (Russia) 6-1 China 8-1 Japan 16-1 Italy 25-1 Romania 40-1 Mongolia 66-1

On the men’s side, Serbia is seen as the favorite, followed by Latvia and the Netherlands.