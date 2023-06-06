OU vs FSU Softball Live Stream: How to Watch WCWS Finals Online

The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (58-9) will take on the No. 1 seed Oklahoma Sooners (59-1) in the NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday night.

Every game (Wednesday 8 p.m. ET; Thursday 7:30 p.m. ET; Friday 8 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Florida State:

Oklahoma vs Florida State Preview

The Sooners enter this series on a 51-game winning streak, by far the best in the nation. Oklahoma handed Stanford a 4-2 loss in extra innings to move into the championship on the strength of Tiare Jennings’ bat. Jennings slammed a two-RBI double in the ninth inning to help the Sooners get to yet another championship.

This will be a best-of-three series, and it will be held at OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, so the Sooners may have the edge when it comes to crowd noise. Game 1 will take place on June 7, with Game 2 on June 8. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on June 9.

“We win a lot. And that’s fabulous,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso told USA Today. “But sometimes we’re so used to taking it for granted. This means a lot. This means a lot to get to the championship game.”

On the other side, Florida State handed the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers a 5-1 loss behind Katie Dack’s three-run home run to get to this point.

“The ultimate goal when you get here is can you have everything firing on all cylinders,” Florida State coach Lonni Alameda said, via the Associated Press. “There’s no book written on how to do that. You have to go from your previous experiences, your upperclassmen, what you think they can consistently bring, how you can grow your young ones.”

The Sooners have won back-to-back national championships, while FSU is looking for its first title since 2018.

These two teams met once during the regular season, with the Sooners beating Florida State, 5-4 on March 14. This will also be a rematch of the 2021 WCWS championship, which Oklahoma won in two games.

Here’s a look at some players to watch throughout the series:

Key Oklahoma Players:

Tiare Jennings, 2B: .426 batting average, 17 home runs, 65 RBI, .807 slugging percentage, .488 on-base percentage

Jayda Coleman, CF: .423 batting average, 18 home runs, 48 RBI, .814 slugging percentage, .543 on-base percentage, 16 stolen bases

Kinzie Hansen, C: .412 batting average, 13 home runs, 55 RBI, .771 slugging percentage, .442 on-base percentage

Jordyn Bahl, P: 21-1, 0.97 ERA, 137.1 innings pitched, 179 strikeouts, and opponent’s batting average of .16

Key FSU Players: