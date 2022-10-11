Dodgers vs Padres Live Stream: How to Watch NLDS Online

The NLDS between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off Tuesday, October 11 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX and Fox Sports 1.

All games in the series will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Padres vs Dodgers NLDS series streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Padres vs Dodgers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Padres vs Dodgers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Padres vs Dodgers live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Padres vs Dodgers live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Padres vs Dodgers live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Padres vs Dodgers NLDS Preview

The San Diego Padres had quite the strong showing against the 101-win New York Mets in the wild card series to advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the NLDS won’t necessarily be easy for the Padres, as the Dodgers won the 2022 overall series 15-4, never lost a series to the Padres, and in those 19 games outscored the Padres 109-47.

The Dodgers look really good this year and the Padres are going to have to play lights out to take them in this best-of-five series. The Dodgers will have to be careful not to overlook the Padres, though, what with their manager Dave Roberts guaranteeing the Dodgers would win the World Series in 2022 back in March on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Patrick asked Roberts, “Your team is winning the World Series if…?”, to which Roberts answered, “We play a full season and there is a postseason.”

Roberts went on to say, “We are winning the World Series in 2022 … we’re winning the World Series this year, put it on record. We are winning the World Series. That’s our focus, that’s our goal.

“We are winning the World Series if our starting staff stays healthy. I know that’s vague, but that’s my answer. You can dig in a little bit on that, but I think it’s about our starting pitching. Just keeping our guys healthy.”

In his post-game press conference after defeating the Mets in the wild card series, Padres manager Bob Melvin praised the Padres fans and said they can’t wait to get home to play in their own ballpark.

“One thing I feel great about is we’re going to be able to take this thing home and have a playoff series in front of our fans in San Diego. Can’t wait to see ’em, can’t wait to get back there, they deserve it,” said Melvin, adding later that in beating the Mets, “There’s a lot on the line here and there are a lot of reasons to be motivated and inspired and one of them is bringing this thing back to San Diego and giving them a postseason experience, which they deserve.”

The Padres vs Dodgers NLDS starts Tuesday, October 11 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX and Fox Sports 1. Game two will be on Wednesday, October 12 and game three will be on Friday, October 14. If needed, games four and five will be Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.