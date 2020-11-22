Patriots vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The resurgent New England Patriots look to push their win streak to three as they hit the road to take on the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday.

Patriots vs Texans Preview

The Patriots have turned things around following a four-game losing streak and remain in contention for a playoff spot. A matchup against the Texans seems easy on paper, considering Houston is just 2-7 this season. However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not underestimating Deshaun Waton’s squad.

“They do a good job of taking their shots down the field. They also use those guys at times to clear out, which defensively you have to respect, to open up intermediate-type throws,” he said. “It’s a very difficult group to defend and a quarterback that is very good at finding the open man, getting them the ball and knowing who his weapons are and what his receivers can do and trying to get the ball to them in a situation where they can really be productive with it.”

The Patriots are three games back of the Bills as the season heads into the stretch run, but quarterback Cam Newton is confident his squad is turning the corner in what has been an unpredictable NFL season.

“I’m not going to sit up here and say I’m a prophet. I’m not going to sit up here and say I told you so. I’m not going to sit up here and rant and rave. But I’ve always believed, and still do believe, that we were close,” Newton said.

“I do believe that it only takes one. This NFL season is very fickle already, in 2020, and I just know in regular NFL seasons it has always has been said, ‘The league changes every two weeks.’ So no matter how good you feel about your team, no matter how bad you feel about your team, it will be a different story every two weeks. For us to have gotten that win, to have had close losses — and knowing who we are as an offense, defense and special teams, as a whole team — it’s just on us to make sure we keep that faith and not go on the assumptions of what our record is.”

The Texans are coming off an ugly loss 10-7 to the Browns in some nasty weather. The offense managed just 243 yards, much of that coming late as they tried to make a last push to win the game.

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel obviously knows quite a bit about the Patriots, winning a trio of Super Bowl rings from his time as defensive coordinator there from 2001 through 2004.

“I know what Bill preaches,” Crennel said. “I know what Bill is going to try to do so that he can win the game. I think that those players that he has, they will fall in line and just like last night, they fell in line even though the weather was a factor. But they fell in line and ran the ball to keep a good quarterback on the sideline.”

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites for the matchup.