Where to Watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Tonight

Jake Paul has the edge over Anderson Silva for their headline bout on Saturday, October 29, at least according to oddsmakers. The odds favor Paul, despite Silva having more than one advantage in the tale of the tape.

Paul is looking to take his Boxing record to 6-0 by winning again at the expense of another former UFC participant. Silva’s status as a legend of the octagon is likely to make this the toughest bout yet for YouTube star Paul.

Spectators aren’t the only ones likely to place bets ahead of the card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Both fighters have entered into an interesting wager featuring plenty of incentives for the winner.

The fight card (9 p.m. ET start time; Paul vs Silva is fifth on the card)



Paul vs Silva Preview

Paul is -150 to win, while Silva is +145 to have his hand raised, according to Colby Faria of OddsChecker. Those particularly confident about Paul’s chances can get odds of +2300 for ‘The Problem Child’ to beat Silva in the second round.

Anyone taking those odds will be a big believer in Paul’s one-punch power. It’s the same strength that helped the 25-year-old score a knockout against ex-UFC fighter Tyron Woodley in his last fight back in December 2021.

Perhaps the strongest proof of Paul’s confidence is revealed by the bet he and Silva agreed. If Paul loses, he must face ‘The Spider’ in a kickboxing contest, but a Silva defeat would lead to the formation of a organisation dedicated to providing “better pay and better health care” for those who compete in the UFC:

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agreeing a bet ahead of their fight on Saturday night. If Silva wins, Jake rematches him in kickboxing. If Jake wins, Silva joins him to start an association to help UFC fighters get better pay and healthcare… [📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/MRgqPI3OtD — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2022

Being thrust into a kickboxing match with a mixed martial artist as decorated as Silva would be a true fish out of water situation for Paul. It may still come to that based on Silva’s advantages.

Those advantages include a two-inch reach advantage, and Silva being one-inch taller than his opponent, per Kieran Spratt of The Sportsman. Add in the southpaw’s subtle sting, and Silva has what he needs to keep Paul at bay and avoid the force of his KO shots.

Silva will also be able to use his greater experience as a fighter to preserve his energy and draw Paul into unfavorable situations.

Speaking of unfavorable situations, Silva could find himself in one after rumors emerged he was knocked out twice during a recent sparring session. Even though Silva released a statement attempting to explain he was merely knocked down, ESPN Ringside’s Marc Raimondi reported the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission is reviewing the Brazilian’s status:

BREAKING: Anderson Silva's ability to compete in Saturday's main event boxing match against Jake Paul is under review by the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission. (via @marcraimondi) pic.twitter.com/93bskblU2h — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 27, 2022

If Silva gets the all clear, he’s in a strong position to make his greater height, reach and experience count and force Paul to start thinking about kickboxing.