Princeton vs Yale Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Princeton meets Ivy League rival Yale in the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament on Saturday, May 21.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Princeton vs Yale online:

Princeton vs Yale Lacrosse Preview

Princeton returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012 while rival Yale looks to return to the NCAA throne for the first time since 2018. The winner will play in the semifinals at Rentschler Field next weekend.

“We have high expectations for our program,” Princeton head coach Matt Madalon said via the Princeton Alumni Weekly’s David Marcus. “This is a program that’s hoisted trophies before. For us to get back on the national stage is something I’ve always wanted for our guys.”

The Tigers (10-4) last won it all in 2001 after a dominant run in the 1990s with five titles. Princeton hasn’t been to the finals since 2002. The Tigers also hadn’t won a tournament game since 2009 before a recent win over Boston University.

First @NCAALAX win since 2009 ✅@TigerLacrosse is MOVING ON. Tigers down @TerrierMLAX 12-5 thanks to hat tricks from Slusher, English and Ronda. pic.twitter.com/2hpeqpXnhv — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) May 14, 2022

Yale made back-to-back finals in 2018 and 2019 before the season got canceled in 2020. The Bulldogs (12-4) average 15.1 goals per game and allow 13.1 per contest.

Matt Brandau, who played in Yale’s 2019 title game appearance, looks to help the Bulldogs get back after the program went into hibernation for two years due to COVID-19. Brandau leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 56 goals and 41 assists for 97 points.

“It put a lot of things in perspective,” Brandau said via the Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore. “How special the program is, how special the culture is. Coming back for the first time, seeing everybody for the first time, putting on the Yale pinnie for the first time was so special. And I think it meant so much more because we had that time off.”

“To be playing Princeton for a chance to go to championship weekend is just icing on the cake off a great, great year,” Brandau said per Amore.

Juice goal from Carson Kuhl in @YaleLacrosse’s 14-12 win vs Princeton 🧃🧃🧃 pic.twitter.com/QjbHdWNVlk — Dan Aburn (@dan_aburn_) March 26, 2022

Princeton averages 15.6 goals per game, led by Chris Brown, who has 29 goals and 39 assists for 68 points. Defensively, the Tigers allow 11.8 goals per game.

Similar to Yale, Princeton didn’t play lacrosse the past two years as the whole Ivy League shut down over COVID-19.

“You get a new group in, you get seniors that have been off for a little while, a year older. I think when everyone stepped foot back on campus you just cherish this thing a little more,” Madalon said via US Lacrosse Magazine’s Brian Logue. “You cherish the locker room. You cherish the weight room sessions. You cherish the conditioning. I think the entire Ivy League kind of came out with a chip on its shoulder and a true appreciation for being back and playing the game we all love.”