How to Watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Online Free

Bravo is expanding its Real Housewives franchise and heading to the slopes of Utah with the new series The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City launching with a supersized premiere on Wednesday, November 11 from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Preview

Here's What's to Come on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | BravoFueled by multi-million-dollar business and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah. Watch the series premiere November 11th, 10/9c! ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/GIsrhmzSk0 ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ABOUT RHOSLC: The Mormon church is undeniably engrained in… 2020-09-30T21:15:00Z

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of six successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees , and multi-million-dollar businesses. The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose , and Jen Shah, as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth, and perfection.

Meet the cast:

LISA BARLOW

Born in New York, Lisa Barlow has been living in Utah for over 20 years. As the owner of a marketing company and various tequila brands, she considers herself “Mormon 2.0” as she is not one to adhere to all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules. Lisa attended BYU with Heather and has been best friends with Meredith for years. Married to her husband John with two children, she seemingly has it all, but struggles with her quest for perfection when her unrealistic standards start impacting her friendships.

MARY COSBY

With a penchant for God, couture and only the finest champagne, Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They have since been married for 20 years and have one teenage son together. Small but mighty and always dressed to the nines, her unconventional past has made her guarded and she quickly finds herself on shaky ground with some of the ladies.

HEATHER GAY

A devout Mormon from birth, Heather Gay was married to Mormon royalty for 11 years, but has distanced herself from the church after her divorce. A self-proclaimed ‘good Mormon gone bad,’ she now considers herself “Mormon-ish” as she plays by her own rules. A devoted mother to three daughters, she owns a burgeoning Med-Spa business, Beauty Lab and Laser where the ladies often frequent. As she embarks on the next chapter of her life, Heather is on a journey of self-discovery as she finds her voice and looks for love again.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | BravoFueled by multi-million-dollar business and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah. Watch the series premiere November 11th, 10/9c! ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/GIsrhmzSk0 ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ABOUT RHOSLC: The Mormon church is undeniably engrained in… 2020-09-10T15:36:03Z

MEREDITH MARKS

Meredith Marks is a celebrity jewelry designer with a store on Main Street in Park City. Jewish and married for over 25 years, Meredith and her husband Seth have hit a rough patch and with their kids in college, she is faced with being an empty nester for the first time in her life. An ice queen with a knack for partying, Meredith is often out on the social circle alongside Jen and Lisa, who love to buy her jewelry – even the rings off her fingers. Meredith appears to have it all but when rumors begin to swirl, she must decide if she wants to turn to her girlfriends for support or suffer in silence.

WHITNEY ROSE

A descendant of “Mormon Royalty,” Whitney Rose has been trying her best to navigate life outside of the religion for over a decade. She left the church after she fell madly in love with her boss, Justin, and the two had an affair. Within weeks, they both left their spouses to be with each other and got married when Whitney found out she was pregnant. Married for 10 years, they have two children – Bobbi and Brooks – and she owns a skincare line called Iris and Beau. Now, she is faced with parenting her father who is dealing with his own struggles and depends on her for everything. And just when it seems like society is finally beginning to accept her 10-year-marriage, scandalous rumors about her progressive relationship start to swirl.

JEN SHAH

As a Tongan and Hawaiian growing up in Salt Lake City, Jen Shah felt like she often stuck out in her traditionally white, Mormon world. When she learned about the historical mistreatment of black people in the Mormon religion, she converted from Mormonism to Islam. A mom of two with her husband, Sharrieff, Jen is the queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies. Always decked out in designer brands, Jen loves to host parties and spares no expense – it’s important to her that everyone knows she is the best host in Utah. With an extravagant personality and sharp tongue, she can go from 0 to 100 very quickly, but usually comes back with apologies and love. But it’s not always fun and games for Jen with this group of women when she quickly finds herself at the center of the drama.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst on When He Thinks the Show Will End