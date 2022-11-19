How to Watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022 Online

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is airing on TV on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch the show via HBO Max after it airs on HBO, but HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, so here are some other options for watching the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to any of the packages (if you’re planning on keeping it long-term, you can get three months of HBO Max for free if you add it to “Choice” or above), and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on the HBO Max app (use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on the HBO Max app (use your Hulu credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Rock & Roll HoF Induction Ceremony 2022 Preview

Play

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 | Official Teaser | HBO Legends come together. Don’t miss the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, premiering November 19 on HBOMax. #RockHall2022 ABOUT HBO HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies. SUBSCRIBE TO HBO Subscribe to the official HBO Channel… 2022-10-19T17:00:02Z

The 2022 Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday, November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, but it is airing on TV on Saturday, November 19 on HBO.

This year’s inductees included Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon; Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The HBO press release reads:

Country star Dolly Parton’s initial reaction to being named to the hall of fame was to politely decline the offer because she has never considered herself a rock ‘n roll star “in any sense of the word,” she told Billboard in an interview.

But she later changed her mind after a lot of public insistence that she be included on the ballot and when the votes were in, she was named an inductee, telling NPR that she would “accept gracefully.”

Parton later told Billboard in an interview, “People usually [say] ‘Dolly rocks’ or ‘you rock’ or ‘you’re a rock star.’ I thought they just meant that I was cool, and I took that as a great compliment. But now I’m going to have to take it literally!”

She added:

I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did. And I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me. I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard. So I just wanted to go pull out before it got started good. I found out later that it’s far more than that, obviously. … I’m very honored and humbled by [the induction], and so I’ll try to live up to it.

The 2022 Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.