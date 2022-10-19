Rockets vs Hawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Boasting a new-look backcourt of Trae Young and offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks open the 2022-23 season against a young-but-extremely-talented squad in the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (in Rockets market) and Bally Sports Southeast (in Hawks market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and Bally Sports Southeast.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Hawks, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Rockets vs Hawks Preview

Coming into this season both teams are looking to improve on last year but in different ways. The Rockets have a young roster that finished last in the Western Conference last season at 20-62.

The team lost their leading scorer, Christian Wood to the rival Mavericks but still return their next four leading scorers from last season. Jalen Green is coming off of a rookie season that saw him average 17.3 points per game.

He’ll be joined again by Kevin Porter Jr., who just signed a four-year $82.5 million extension before the season. Porter is coming off his best season in the league averaging 15.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5% from three.

Surprisingly Eric Gordon is still on the roster after being the subject of trade rumors. Gordon averaged 13.4 points while shooting 41.2% from three last season. The team also brings back Jae’Sean Tate after averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.

The Rockets also added Jabari Smith Jr., who was considered one of the top talents in the NBA Draft. Smith should get plenty of playing time and opportunities this season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2022 regular season that saw them finish 43-39 after making the Eastern Conference Championship the previous season. Atlanta had a big offseason as they were able to trade for Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Last season Murray was one of the most improved players in the league as he averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.3 rebounds. He should form an electric backcourt with Trae Young, who averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game last season.

After two years of trade rumors, it seems that John Collins is there to stay for now. He along with Clint Capela seems set to run it back again as a formidable front line.

The Hawks recently extended De’Andre Hunter signing him to a four-year $95 million contract. Hunter averaged 13.3 points while shooting 37.9% from three and playing great defense last season.

The Hawks also have a few young players that could carve out key roles in Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and Jarrett Culver. They also added sharpshooter AJ Griffin in the NBA Draft.

The Hawks are clearly the more experienced and talented team, but the Rockets have a lot to prove this season.