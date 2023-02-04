Where to Watch Senior Bowl Today

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, February 4.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Senior Bowl streaming live online:

Senior Bowl 2023 Preview

This annual matchup generally serves as an all-star game for some of the best prospects in the country while also kicking off draft season. Over 100 of college football’s finest will have an opportunity to practice and run drills in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers, giving them an opportunity to potentially move up — or down — draft boards depending on their respective performances.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will serve as coach for the American Team, while Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is coaching the National Team.

During the National practice leading to the game, Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White and Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones flashed early on, but Jones sat out a few days due to undisclosed reasons (it’s rumored he has a minor injury). Northwestern also has a pair of standouts in practice this week in defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore and running back Evan Hull.

For the American side, Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV, Houston wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell gained hype and momentum in practices this week. Potential mid-round picks to keep an eye on include Roschon Johnson out of Texas, Kenny McIntosh out of Georgia and Tyjae Spears out of Tulane.

Quarterbacks on display in the game include Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan (TCU) for the American team and Malik Cunningham (Louisville) for the National side.

“I thought Duggan was the most consistent quarterback during the second day of practice, as he made multiple throws into tight windows,” Jordan Reid of ESPN noted. “At one point, he completed a challenging seam throw, showing poise and accuracy. And during the team period, Duggan had one of the best throws of Wednesday’s practices when he tossed a corner route to Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.”

“Is there one you’d bang the table for? I don’t know,” an NFC scout told NFL.com about this year’s crop of QBs. “I don’t think you have a clear-cut starter projection right now, but that could change.”

And speaking of Musgrave, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 255-pound tight end missed the bulk of the season, playing in just two games after sustaining a knee injury. Considering this, Musgrave is one player who could really help his stock if her performs well while also showing that he is in playing shape.

Scouts and draft experts alike agree that this class has what is likely the best running back class in years, so that group will be one to watch, as well.