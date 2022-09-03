How to Watch SMU vs North Texas Game Online for Free

The SMU Mustangs take on the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, September 3.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBSSN and come with a free trial.

SMU vs North Texas Preview

SMU takes on North Texas in non-conference action on Saturday.

North Texas already has one game under its belt with a 31-13 win over UTEP on August 27. Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

North Texas got a variety of skills players involved with four different players scoring touchdowns. Ayo Adeyi led the Mean Green in rushing with 80 yards on 17 carries. Roderic Burns led the receivers with three catches for 72 yards.

SMU kicks off its season after going 8-4 in 2021. The Mustangs have a new head coach in Rhett Lashlee since Sonny Dykes left for TCU earlier this year.

“I’m just trying to walk in what I’m called to do,” Lashlee said via WFAA’s Jonah Javad. “Yes, I’ve always wanted to be a head coach.”

“I have so much respect for Sonny,” Lashlee added. “He hired me [as offensive coordinator at SMU]. If he hadn’t done that, I probably wouldn’t be the head coach here now. Our program is in a better place than when he got here.”

SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons anticipates a test for the Mustangs against North Texas’ offense on Saturday.

“It’s important. You get long drives and North Texas is going to play with great pace,” Symons said via 247 Sports. “So, being able to get fresh guys in is going to be a key to the game because we know they’re going to try to play fast. All those kinks being the first game are things we’ve got to be ready for, as well.”