St. Louis vs San Antonio XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The San Antonio Brahmas will host the St. Louis BattleHawks at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in one of the XFL’s most intriguing opening weekend matchups.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch St. Louis vs San Antonio streaming live online:

BattleHawks vs Brahmas Preview

The Brahmas are led by head coach Hines Ward, who is making his debut as a head coach. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has also called on his former teammate, ex-linebacker Joey Porter, to be his LBs coach.

“I’m super excited. It’s been a great, great experience thus far for me. Now I just look forward to Sunday,” Ward said. “I’m always wondering, ‘Did I do enough? Could I have done more?’ But at the end of the day, the players go out there, and they give it all they’ve got in front of our home crowd. I’m looking forward to it.”

Jack Coan, who played at the University of Wisconsin and also at Notre Dame, is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Brahmas, while former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron will be under center for the BattleHawks.

“Our job is to put them on the platform, number one, and their job to perform. This league will be built around the product on the field,” St. Louis head coach Anthony Becht said, per ESPN, adding: “Our preparation has been phenomenal. Our culture has been built. The biggest question mark always when you’re forming a team from the ground up, the work put in to get those guys is can you develop a culture, a mindset and a team in 40 days leading into your first game?”

McCarron, who suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 preseason while with the Atlanta Falcons, will be one of many players who is ready to use this opportunity as a potential springboard to get back into the league after an injury hampered his NFL career.

“If you don’t have enough tape, people forget about you,” McCarron told The Athletic. “This allows you to get tape out there and play and remind scouts and GMs, ‘Oh, I remember him. He can play.'”

In addition to Coan, the Brahmas will feature running back Kalen Ballage, WR Jalen Tolliver and TE Deon Yelder on offense, while RB Brian Hill, WR Marcell Ateman and WR Hakeem Butler will serve as McCarron’s top weapons.