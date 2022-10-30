Steelers vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Philadelphia looks to keep its unbeaten start going when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 30.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Steelers vs Eagles streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Steelers vs Eagles Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to keep things rolling when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on Sunday in a cross-state battle.

Pittsburgh just needs to find a way to survive the second quarter. The Eagles have 112 second quarter points this season, ESPN’s Field Yates noted. That’s more than the Steelers’ points all season, 107, he added.

A crazy stat as the Eagles host the Steelers today: The Eagles have scored 112 points in just the second quarter of games this season (6 games). The Steelers have scored 107 points all season (7 games). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 30, 2022

Of course, the other three quarters will like prove daunting for the Steelers when facing the Eagles. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts leads a dynamic offense that averages 26.8 points and 408.3 total yards per game. The Eagles defense, which has nine interceptions this season, can also set up scoring.

“I really had an appreciation for his intangible qualities, his will, and his commitment to the game,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Hurts and previous consideration of him as a prospect via NJ.com’s Chris Franklin. “I liked his profile as the son of a football coach and his steady demeanor. He just displayed the intangible characteristics of a winner, and that’s been his best resume wherever he’s been. That was really attractive.”

Hurts has 1,514 yards passing for six touchdowns versus two interceptions, and he completes 66.8% of his passes. He makes plays with his legs when not throwing the ball. Hurts has 485 yards rushing and four touchdowns this fall. He looks to keep getting better since the bye week.

“I took a step away from the game, relaxing my body,” Hurts said per NJ.com. “I had the opportunity to evaluate where we are and where I am personally in the offense. It was a re-evaluation moment for me, the team, and the coaches. It’s a lot of work being put into taking these steps that are coming soon.”

Philadelphia spreads the ball around well as seven different players besides Hurts have score touchdowns on offense this year.

“We always harp on controlling the things that we can and the importance of that,” Hurts said per NJ.com. “I always strive for efficiency, consistency, and what I’m supposed to do, knowing how to react to certain things, and you find tendencies and other things. I think it’s been great to have conversations with Coach (Nick) Sirianni, Coach Brian (Johnson), Coach (Shane) Steichen, and even talking to Coach JG (Johnathan Gannon), all of which led to growth and learning. It’s an opportunity for us to learn, and I feel like we did that this week.”