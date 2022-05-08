Storm vs Aces Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Fresh off opening-night wins, the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm meet on Sunday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Storm vs Aces Preview

The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm will both have an opportunity to begin the 2022 WNBA season at 2-0 when the two Western Conference foes face off on Sunday night in the Aces’ home opener in Vegas.

The Aces began the Becky Hammon era in historic fashion on Friday night when they put up 106 points in an 18-point win on the road over the Phoenix Mercury. The 106 was the most points a WNBA team had ever scored in a season-opener.

Las Vegas made 58.2 percent of their field-goal attempts and 11 three-pointers, which tied a team record for the most threes made in a game since the franchise moved to Sin City.

Leading the way for the Aces on Friday was Dearica Hamby, who scored a team-high 24 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field. Hamby was one of three Aces that scored 20 or more, which included Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum who each tallied 20.

The Aces are coming off a 2021 campaign in which they were dominant in the regular season, finishing atop the Western Conference with a 24-8 record. They ultimately fell short of their championship aspirations when they fell to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinal round.

Hammon, who won her first game as a WNBA head coach, was brought in to replace former coach Bill Laimbeer. Prior to this year, Hammon served as an assistant coach in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs since 2014.

The Storm also got out to an impressive start on Friday, winning their opener at home over the Minnesota Lynx, 97-74.

Five Storm players scored in double figures, led by Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd, who each put up 17 points. Stewart scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half in her first game back from a foot injury that caused her to miss the end of last season.

Twelve-time All-Star Sue Bird scored 11 points and dished out nine assists. The 41-year-old, who is playing in her 19th season for Seattle, averaged 10.0 points and 5.3 assists per game last season.

The Storm returned to their home venue, the Climate Pledge Arena, for the first time since 2018. They played in various arenas over the last three years while their home venue was being rebuilt.

“We’re finally back in a place that we can call home,” Storm guard Jewell Loyd said. “We’re finally back in a place that we deserve. … To see all the fans come in there early and they were there before we were on the court and the hype around the building, it’s amazing and we’re part of this journey, this legacy of this new arena.”

Seattle finished third in the Western Conference last season with a 21-11 record and was knocked out of the playoffs by the Mercury in a single-elimination second-round game.

Next up for the Aces will be a trip to Washington to take on the Mystics on Tuesday, while the Storm will head to Phoenix to take on the Mercury on Wednesday.