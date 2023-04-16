Suns vs Clippers Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns (45-37) will take on the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Clippers vs Suns Game 1 Preview

These two teams split their season series, with each squad winning two games apiece, but the Clippers are missing a key starter this time around. Paul George, who is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, will miss the series — and possibly more — due to a knee injury.

Kawhi Leonard is L.A.’s leading scorer, averaging 23.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 33.6 minutes a game. With George out, it will be up to Leonard and the Clippers’ supporting cast to step up. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, who is netting just under 16 points a game while also dishing out over 7.6 assists per contest, could be key for Los Angeles.

The Suns are led by Devin Booker, who is netting 27.8 points per game. Center Deandre Ayton is adding 18.o points a game, while Phoenix has a veteran point guard of its own in Chris Paul, who was ranked fourth in the league in assists this year. Paul, who is averaging 13.9 points a game, has plenty of postseason experience and will likely be a thorn in L.A.’s side all series.

Despite playing just eight games after getting traded to Phoenix, Kevin Durant says he’s feeling better heading into the postseason. The Suns won all eight games he played in, and he’s netting 26.0 points per contest, so the Clips are going to have their hands full.

“I didn’t play enough ball this year, to my standards, so it’s good to get some extra games in the playoffs,” Durant said heading into this game. “Getting extra time to work on your individual game in this break in between the playoffs is always cool for me, so yeah I’m feeling good.”

“We’ve just got to see how it goes,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said, per the Orange County Register. “I think just seeing how a team tries to attack on both ends, who they try to attack defensively and how they try to attack us offensively. You put a lot of prep into just one game because once the first game is over, things are going to change. You’ve got to prepare for it, and so our biggest thing is we just want to see the first game and see how they try to attack us, and then just kind of go from there.”