Super Bowl 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Patrick Mahomes looks to take a step toward catching Tom Brady as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (with compatible device) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.



You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.



You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV. This option doesn't include a free trial, but if you've used up all your other free trials, this is one of the best and most-reliable streaming services with Fox, and it includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.



You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game, NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.



Super Bowl LVII Preview

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27, became the youngest quarterback ever to reach three Super Bowls, Mahomes has a ways to catch Tom Brady overall.

Brady also reached three Super Bowls by age 27 but was days older than Mahomes at that time. The recently-retired quarterback became a fixture of the Super Bowl for two decades with 10 appearances and seven championships.

“It’ll be tough. I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls, there’s a reason that he’s so far ahead of everybody else. It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to chase it, but I’ll do my best to chase it. I’ve got to start off with trying to win this one this week,” Mahomes said via Pro Football Talk.

Mahomes, the 2022 MVP, seeks his second Super Bowl win in his third appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Arizona. While he won his first appearance against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season, things didn’t go as well the second time around in a defeat against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

This time, Mahomes and the Chiefs face a big challenge in the Eagles — a team that dominated the NFC. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been stellar, and the Eagles defense has been stout.

While Mahomes has sights set on a second ring, he doesn’t concern himself too much with catching Brady.

“Ask me when I’m 38,” Mahomes said via Pro Football Talk.

The Eagles could make Mahomes’ climb that much tougher, too, with a defense that allows 20.2 points per game. Likewise, the Chiefs defense, which allows 21.7 points per game, could give the Eagles trouble.

Kansas City contained a high-powered Cincinnati Bengals offense in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago. It behooves the Chiefs to produce a similar performance with Mahomes likely not at 100% again. Mahomes played with an ankle injury in the AFC title game but did enough for the Chiefs to pull out a 23-20 victory on January 29.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt expressed his doubts about Mahomes being back to full strength on Sunday.

“The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship game, you know, in a week on that high ankle sprain and did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it on his legs,” Hunt told FOX News. “He’s doing great this week. I don’t know that he’ll be 100 percent, but he sure isn’t going to tell you otherwise.”