Clemson vs Syracuse Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Syracuse Orangemen are taking on the Clemson Tigers.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Syracuse vs Clemson streaming live online:

Syracuse vs Clemson Preview

This Top-20 match-up features the No. 5-ranked Clemson Tigers are hosting the No. 14-ranked Syracuse Orangement in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Clemson is favored by two touchdowns, but Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is ready to prove the oddsmakers wrong, though he knows that Clemson is going to be tough to beat, especially at home. Clemson currently holds the country’s longest home game winning streak, at 37 straight games.

“[Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney] does a fantastic job, there’s no doubt about it. Some of the finest athletes in the conference and the country. Not only do they have fantastic individuals, they’re a good football team. They have an amazing streak going on down there,” said Babers in his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports).

He added, “To be able to beat them at their place is obviously a very difficult task for a lot of coaches and a lot of programs.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Swinney said this game is pretty special.

“Never had a matchup like this in the Valley, two teams (at least) 6-0,” Swinney said. “So that’s pretty special to be part of a game like that, a moment like that. This is a great matchup. Two good football teams. Dino (Babers) has got them going, man. Their team has just gotten better and better as the season has gone. You see their confidence growing, their togetherness growing. They have a lot of belief, like our team. I think that makes it a great matchup.”

He added, “Syracuse has got an offense that can score and a scheme that creates challenges. They do a great job in the run game. Schematically they give you a lot of different looks, whether it be a fullback in there and then next you know they’re dividing you in half off the stretch. Or they’re four-wide and playing with tempo. Do a little bit of everything … They’re physical up front and have every starter back in the offensive line. They know what they’re doing. 432 yards per game. 36 points per game. They’re explosive and really dangerous if they can get the run game going.

“They do as good a job of anybody of using their personnel. They are in attack mode and do a good job of attacking who you are, trying to, and creating opportunity for their playmakers. That is just their mentality. They are going to attack you formationally and attack you down the field. You better be sure to make competitive plays and play clean technique because it’s going downfield. That’s the nature of who they are.”

The Syracuse vs. Clemson game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at noon Eastern time on ABC.