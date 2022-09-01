Tennessee vs Ball State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Tennessee kicks off its attempt at returning to glory with Ball State coming to town on Thursday, September 1.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Ball State vs Tennessee streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ball State vs Tennessee live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ball State vs Tennessee live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ball State vs Tennessee live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ball State vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ball State vs Tennessee live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

UT vs Ball State Football 2022 Preview

Tennessee looks to turn back the clock on the program’s storied history this year.

The Volunteers haven’t won 10 or more games and finished in the top 10 in the same season since 2004. This year’s Vols squad seeks similar success well Ball State comes to town on Thursday. At the very least, head coach Josh Huepel’s squad enters the season ready to to better than last year’s squad that went 7-6.

“You can see it in the way as we transition from how we practice in training camp to the season,” Huepel said via 247 Sports. “Just the comfort with our players and what we’re doing. That’s true for our coaches, too. We’re in sync, the ability to communicate. Our players have a clear vision of what is going to happen here up until kickoff. The standards that we have. Year 2 should be a lot different that Year 1. It has been.”

Heupel has been part of a big year two turnaround before, as A to Z Sports noted. He played quarterback for an Oklahoma team that went 7-5 in 1999 and turned things around in 2000 to go unbeaten and win the national title.

Tennessee has continuity at quarterback going into this season with Hendon Hooker. He threw for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

“He’s got great command of what we’re doing, so we’re continuing to grow inside of what we do,” Heupel said via 247 Sports. “That’s because of Hendon, but it’s also because we’re a year into our systems here at Tennessee, and that’s going to allow us to continue to grow and try to attack defenses in different ways than maybe we were a year ago. Certainly Hendon’s a major part of that.”

Hooker and company will look to soar against the Cardinals team that allowed 419.7 yards of total offense per game in 2021. The Cardinals return plenty of talent, however, and could test the Vols in different areas.

ICE STORM WARNING 🥶 All white uniforms in our season opener against Tennessee ❄️ pic.twitter.com/R2mGcfxhjE — Ball State Football (@BallStateFB) August 31, 2022

Ball State defensive end Tavion Woodward posted five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2021. Defensive back Malcom Lee made 50 tackles last year.

The Cardinals have a talent at running back with Carson Steele, who rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns last year. Will Jones posted 300 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Tennessee’s defense will look to improve from last year where the unit allowed 421.7 yards of total offense per game.