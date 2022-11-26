UT vs Vandy Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Tennessee looks to get back on track against in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 26.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Preview

Ninth-ranked Tennessee (9-2) looks to put a stunning loss to South Carolina behind in facing Vanderbilt (5-6) on Saturday.

The Volunteers once looked like national title contenders with a win over Alabama, but everything came crashing down against the Gamecocks for a second loss, 63-38 on November 19. Tennessee will need lots of help from other teams losing to have any shot at the College Football Playoff. The Volunteers sit at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Only three other teams have two losses in the top 10,and only four teams qualify for the playoffs.

“It’s important that we go finish this off the right way,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel said via The Associated Press. “We still have a lot of things that we’re playing for. First and foremost, this is just our next opportunity to go play together, so we’re looking forward to that opportunity.”

Vanderbilt meanwhile looks to pull another upset and qualify for a bowl game. The Commodores have been on the upset train for the past two weeks with wins over then-No. 24 Kentucky 24-21 on November 12 followed by a 31-24 win over Florida on November 19.

“Obviously, just so excited for our team and our program, our university, our community,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said via 247 Sports. “To win consecutive games in conference, to do it at home, meant a lot to us. It was fun to share that with the Vanderbilt fans that were here and obviously with chancellor (Daniel) Diermeier and (athletic director) Candice Lee and all the people in our administration that support us too that are making these strides possible. I can’t say enough about this being a new era in Vanderbilt football, this being a point that we’ll look back on and see where the shift happened.”

“That does not mean we’ve arrived,” Clark added. “This is another step in our journey, but we’re starting to see what’s possible here and with continued effort and continued support we feel like we have great things ahead as a program. Really proud of the way our team played, really proud of the way our coaching staff prepared. We had a defense that knew that they needed to take away the run, to force his team to play left-handed. They were able to do that by playing in structure, playing together. Very proud of them.”

The Commodores look to give Clark more to be proud of on Saturday.