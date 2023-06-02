How to Watch TLC Lifetime Documentary Online for Free

The latest music documentary coming to TV is “TLC Forever,” premiering on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime and A&E.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the movie live or on-demand on DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which both include Lifetime and A&E and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’ve cut cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “TLC Forever” online:

‘TLC Forever’ Preview

“TLC Forever” is a new documentary that “chronicles the journey of the top selling American female group of all-time who led the way with their music, their message and their style,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

This special will document the group’s powerful, emotional journey and their survival against all odds as T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary.

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, TLC consisted of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Having sold over 85 million records worldwide, the group enjoyed success, scoring nine top-ten hits and winning over 35 major awards including Video of the Year Award for “Waterfalls” Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles “Creep”, “Waterfalls”, “No Scrubs”, and “Unpretty”. Accolades include nine top-ten hits, four career Grammy® Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and five Soul Train Music Awards.

However the glow of success was accompanied by darkness, controversy and tragedy, as TLC balanced worldwide fame and massive notoriety against internal fallouts, external attacks, bankruptcy, and illness. When Left Eye died tragically in 2002, the group faced not only immense pain and an uncertain future but also felt abandoned by the entertainment industry despite iconic achievements. Against all odds and through all the struggles, the group persevered with courage, love and unity, forging a new path to success, including launching a new tour slated for summer 2023.

“As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen,” said director Roger Ross Williams in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before.”

“The ‘Biography’ banner has always focused on telling the stories of remarkable people who have had a major impact on our collective culture,” added Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “As a revolutionary group that broke boundaries and influenced an entire generation, TLC falls directly into that category and we are honored to tell their incredible story as it has never been told before.”

“TLC Forever” premieres on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime and A&E.