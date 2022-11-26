Where to Watch Southern Miss vs ULM Football Today

For week 13 of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles are taking on the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Southern Miss vs ULM live on ESPN+ right here:

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Southern Miss vs ULM live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Southern Miss vs ULM Preview

In this Sun Belt conference match-up, the 5-6 Golden Eagles of Southern Mississippi are taking on the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhaws who currently sit at 4-7.

After their loss to South Alabama, Southern Miss head coach Will Hall said in his post-game press conference that it was a hard loss but he thinks his program is on its way up.

“I thought [South Alabama] made some explosive plays. We moved the ball, we had more first downs, we were good in the red zone, we were decent on third time, we won time of possession, we were awesome on fourth down. We just had some opportunities to make some explosive plays and we didn’t make ’em and I thought they did and that’s a credit to South Alabama, I thought they did a really good job creating some explosive plays,” said Hall.

He continued, “It was a hard-fought game versus a really good opponent that I think is 9-2 now. We lost by one score. We’ve done that a lot this year … we’ve made great strides with this program. We’ve only won five games, we’d liek to win more than that. We’re going to win more than that very soon. We got one more this year and we need to send these seniors out right and get them a win and hopefully get us to a bowl game. But regardless, we’ve got to continue to develop these young kdis, we’ve got to continue to recruit because we’re just not there yet, but boy, are we close.”

Hall also said that they are getting the program back to “respectability” and they can “play anybody any night and its fixing to be a slug fest.”

“We’ve got to take one more step and ge tto where we win these games against these great opponents and we’re right there. We won one of them this year versus Tulane, we lost the other four by one score and we got ’em. We make two or three more plays and we’re sitting here with an unbelievable year. We gotta finish this thing out the right way and get these seniors to a bowl game,” said Hall.

The Southern Miss vs UL-Monroe game kicks off on Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.