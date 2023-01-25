How to Watch US Figure Skating Championships 2023

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will begin on January 26 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Television coverage will be on USA Network and NBC (full schedule), but if you don’t have cable or if you want more comprehensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, you can watch every skate of every event on Peacock TV.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

While the TV broadcasts will just have a couple hours of coverage each day of the championships, you can watch the entirety of every event on Peacock TV Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’re looking for a way to watch for free, you can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA Network and NBC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA and NBC, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 US Figure Skating Championships live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

US Figure Skating Championships 2023 Preview

The senior competitions begin on the 26th and will continue on until January 29. In addition to medals and bragging rights, trips to Japan for the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships are on the line for the top contenders and winners.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the only defending champions to return to the event from last year, and they’re the favorites to win the top spot in the ice dancing competition again. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are the favorites to win in pairs.

In the women’s singles event, 15-year-old Isabeau Levito, who took third in her debut last year, is the favorite to win this year. “I’m not concerned about the attention from being a favorite,” Levito said in reference to her odds. “I’m just really excited to hopefully do better than last year.”

Amber Glenn, Starr Andrews, Lindsey Thorngren and Gabriella Izzo are also performers to watch on the women’s side.

In men’s singles, 18-year-old Ilia Malinin, who became the first skater to land a quadruple axle in a competition, is the favorite. He performed the feat at the 2022 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in September, and a viral video showed him performing another quad a few months later. Don’t be surprised to see another attempt at some point in this competition.

“When I did it the first time, I had no clue I was in the air. I just had to hope for the best,” Malinin said. “Now the muscle memory is starting to kick in, so it’s a lot easier to land. … It feels like every other quad jump.”

Here’s a look at the schedule of events for the competition over its four-day run:

January 26:

Pairs’ short program: 3:30-5:45 p.m.

Rhythm dance: 6:30-9 p.m.

Rhythm dance: 7-9 p.m.

Women’s short program: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Women’s short program: 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

January 27:

Men’s short program: 4:15-7 p.m.

Men’s short program: 5-7 p.m.

Women’s free skate: 7:45-11 p.m.

Women’s free skate: 8-11 p.m.

January 28:

Free dance: 2-4:30 p.m.

Free dance: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Pairs’ free skate: 7:30-10 p.m.

Pairs’ free skate: 8-10 p.m.

January 29: