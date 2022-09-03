USC vs Rice Live Stream: How to Watch Pac-12 Network Online

The highly anticipated Lincoln Riley Era in LA begins on Saturday, as No. 14 USC hosts Rice.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network.



Rice vs USC Preview

The 14th-ranked Trojans are among the most interesting teams in the country entering the 2022 season. USC went and hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma during the offseason and that alone would have been enough to make them a compelling story but he wasn’t the only addition.

Following Riley from Norman to Los Angeles was quarterback Caleb Williams who passed for just under 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Other new additions include star wide receiver Jordan Addison from Pitt and running back Travis Dye from Oregon.

Addison and Dye alone combined for nearly 2,900 yards of offense last season and 33 touchdowns. The Trojans also bring back receivers Tahj Washington, Gary Bryant, and Kyle Ford who all made contributions last season.

The biggest question on offense for USC will be the offensive line. They did add Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins to fill the hole at left tackle. The line also gets center Brett Neilon and guard Andrew Voorhees back as well.

As good as USC’s offense should be the team will need some work on the defensive side of the ball after ranking tenth in the Pac-12 last season. The linebackers should be a strong unit as Ralen Goforth is back after 62 tackles last season and Alabama transfer Shane Lee joins the mix.

The secondary also got an infusion of transfers at the corner in Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado and Oklahoma transfer Latrell McCutchin. The Trojans also get both safeties back after playing as freshmen last season in Xavion Alford and Calen Bullock.

The defensive line gets a star back in Tuli Tuipulotu at tackle. They also bring back a good defensive end in Nick Figueroa. The question will be can this group be better than they were last season?

For Rice, the team is coming off of a 4-8 season and has a tall task in opening the season in Los Angeles. The Owls do get three starters back on the offensive line so they should be better there.

The team also brings back veteran quarterback Wiley Green who played in four games last season. Also back in the backfield is leading rusher Ali Broussard who rushed for 569 yards and three touchdowns.

At wide receiver, Rice should be solid as they bring back Cedric Patterson. They also added Tulsa transfer Sam Crawford and Nebraska transfer Luke McCaffrey.

On defense, the Owls’ strength should be in the secondary as they bring back safety Gabe Taylor who had 56 tackles and three interceptions last season. The team also brings back Miles McCord, Jordan Dunbar, and Sean Fresch.

On the defensive line, they bring back Ikenna Enechukwu who had the most sacks among returners with 4.5 last season. At linebacker, Aidan Sedano played some last season and they’ll need him to step up.