USC vs SJSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

USC begins its season against San Jose State on Saturday at LA Memorial Coliseum.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of San Jose State vs USC online:

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch San Jose State vs USC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch San Jose State vs USC live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch San Jose State vs USC live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

San Jose State vs USC Preview

USC has come close but has not won the Pac-12 title since 2017, which has head coach Clay Helton firmly on the hot seat with the Trojans heading into a new season.

“Our expectations are what they’ve always been. We want to be in the Rose Bowl and being a part of that College Football Playoff. Those are our goals,” USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn said. “We recognize that the expectation and the history is for us to get to the CFP. That’s certainly our goal and what we’re trying to do. I know that’s what these young men are trying to do.”

San Jose State won its opening matchup against Southern Utah 45-14, which draws a certain amount of respect from their Pac-12 foe.

“It’s a great challenge for us right off the bat. It’s what you want, to be honest with you,” Helton said this week. “You play teams like San Jose, BYU, Notre Dame nonconference, it gives you a great opportunity to produce a great reesume.”