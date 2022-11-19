USC vs UCLA Football Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

First-place in the Pac-12 is on the line Saturday night when SoCal foes USC and UCLA play for the Victory Bell in their annual heated rivalry game.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USC vs UCLA streaming live online:

USC vs UCLA Preview

In the annual USC-UCLA matchup, USC comes in with a 9-1 record and a No. 7 ranking, while UCLA sits at 9-2 with a No. 16 ranking. USC is favored, but only by 1.5 points, so the game should be a real barn burner.

In his pre-game press conference, USC coach Lincoln Riley said that they’re treating this like any other game, though, because they need to focus on winning.

“We’re not doing anything honestly too specific with this rivalry, not to discount it in any way. We’ve acknowledged that this game, in some ways, is going to feel different. We’ve acknowledged that it is a rivalry game. There’s a lot of history behind it. It’s gonna be a great game to play in. But past that, I think we’re really zeroed in on what we believe will help us play well, and that’s where our focus will be. Other than both teams wearing home jerseys, I don’t know if there’s a whole lot different, to be honest. I mean, one of the best parts about our job is getting to coaching these games,” said Riley.

But he did say he certainly understands the excitement surrounding a rivalry game and he’s excited for his first time coaching in this one.

“There’s a lot of emotion and intensity and excitement in these games. That’s what makes them fun, right?” said Riley. “Makes them fun for the players, makes them fun for the fans, and people across the country to watch. You have to balance out playing football, which can get lost in the heat of the battle. You have to have poise. You also have to have intensity. You have to understand the intent of this game and the emotions of this game. The overall intensity will be a little bit different. It should be a lot of fun.”

He also said that the players recognize what an opportunity this is to not only head to the Pac-12 championship but also possibly move up in the college football rankings.

“The players are aware of [what’s at stake]. We’ve talked repeatedly during the back half of the season about just realizing there is a great opportunity there,” said Riley. “I don’t know that we have to define it. There are a lot of potential opportunities out there. Our deal has just been to generally understand that we are in a phenomenal position and that if you keep improving, keep giving yourself chances to win going through Saturday’s ball games, then they’re going to get more fun. That’s what makes these games even better. This is what you work so hard for. This is right where we expected to be. We have a great opportunity, and our focus is going to be taking advantage of it.”

The USC vs UCLA game kicks off Saturday, November 19