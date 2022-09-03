How to Watch Army vs Coastal Carolina Football 2022

Army faces Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Septemb

Army vs Coastal Carolina Preview

Coastal Carolina opens the season with Army on Saturday.

The Chanticleers became the darlings of the FBS during a wacky COVID-ridden 2020 season. Then, Coastal Carolina showed that its success wasn’t a fluke with another strong season in 2021 — only a few years removed from a move up from the FCS.

“The thing that I’m excited about with this team and the culture that we have is the expectations don’t change,” Chanticleers head coach Janey Chadwell said via The Post and Courier’s Danny Kelly. “…Even though we’ve lost some tremendous people, this is the season that our coaches have looked most forward to because we know the challenge of the new teams that we’ve added that are going to make this conference the best conference in non-autonomy and G5.”

Army comes off of a 9-4 season where the Black Knights averaged 280.6 yards rushing per game. The Black Knights defense held opponents to 329.4 yards per contest last year.

“I think it’s been a great offseason and I think it’s been a good camp,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said via the Times Herald-Record’s Ken McMillan. “From a mental standpoint I think our guys are focused and ready. We’ve got good leadership and I think they are mentally tough.’”

Coastal Carolina averaged 495.8 yards of total offense last season as the team finished 11-2 overall. The Chanticleers defense limited opponents to 340.5 yards per game.