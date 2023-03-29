How to Watch Braves Games Without Cable in 2023

After winning the world series in 2021 and following that up with a 101-win campaign in 2022, the Atlanta Braves once again have high hopes entering the 2023 season.

Most Braves games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports South or Southeast, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports South or Southeast), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Braves market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Braves game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports South and Southeast and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Braves games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Braves Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Braves games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Braves games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Braves Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Braves games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Braves games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Braves games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Braves games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Braves games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Braves Season Preview 2023

In 2021, the Atlanta Braves took down the Houston Astros in the World Series. The next season, they had their first 100-plus win season since 2003, but were knocked out of the playoffs by the redhot Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the division series.

The Braves offense was one of the most productive in baseball last season and there’s no reason why that won’t continue in 2023. Last season, the Braves were first in slugging percentage, they trailed only the New York Yankees in home runs (243 for the Braves), they were third in runs scored with 789, and they were fourth in RBIs with 753. The only offensive area where the Braves aren’t really a threat is on stolen bases – they finished middle of the league in that statistic.

In an interview with the MLB Network during spring training, Braves skipper Brian Snitker talked about the guys being hungry for some playoff success with that “look in their eye” at spring training.

“It’s been really good … the guys are really focused. They’ve got that look in their eye again,” said Snitker, adding, “Guys are getting all their work in, now the games have started and it’s good. We were excited to start games with all the new rules and everything, to experience that. It’s been a great camp. The guys have been very focused on what they needed to do and it’s been a good time.”

Snitker was also asked about baseball’s new rules, which include a 30-second clock between pitches, a limit of two disengagements (step-off or pickoff attempts) per place appearance, limiting defensive shifts where two infielders are required to be on either side of second base and be within the infield boundary, and new bases that have now increased in size from 15 inches square to 18 inches square.

Snitker said of the new rules, “I love the clock, I think already we’ve seen the games are more crips. I’ve seen the guys on both teams, they’re adjusting already. I think they’ve done a very good job of adhering to the rules. There’s going to be some inadvertent violations, I think … I think you’re going to see the advent of the single again, I’ve seen that already … I think everything we’ve done is going to be all for the better.”

Finally, when asked about the tough NL East Division, Snitker said that his team is focused first and foremost on winning the division.

“You gotta check that first box and that’s the division. Til you get in the playoffs, you don’t give yourselves a chance to do anything special,” said the skipper.