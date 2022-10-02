How to Watch Chiefs vs Bucs Game Online for Free

Week four of the NFL season upon the Sunday primetime matchup features a Super Bowl rematch from two seasons ago. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will square off as the Buccaneers will host the Chiefs.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chiefs vs Bucs streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Chiefs vs Bucs Preview

Both of these teams are coming off of their first loss of the season and will be looking to bounce back. It’s a matchup that will feature a ton of hype as it’s two of the best quarterbacks in the league squaring off in Brady and Mahomes.

The Chiefs’ offense has still been sharp to start the season averaging 29.33 points per game so far. They’ve also averaged 378.7 yards per game.

Mahomes has been sharp so far passing for 857 yards along with eight touchdowns and one interception. The Chiefs have four receivers this season with over 100 yards and Travis Kelce leads the way with 17 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Juju Smith-Schuster has also played well with 14 receptions for 178 yards. As a team, Kansas City has rushed for 279 yards with Clyde Edwards-Helaire leading the way with 116 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, the Chiefs have allowed 21.7 points per game this season. They have generated pressure with ten sacks, but have only forced two turnovers so far.

It’s hard to evaluate the Buccaneers’ offense at this point with all the injuries they’ve had. The good news is that Mike Evans will be back from suspension. As of Friday afternoon, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage are all listed as questionable.

The Bucs’ offense has averaged just 17 points per game so far this season. Brady has still played well passing for 673 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Despite missing a game, Evans is still the top receiver with eight receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Russell Gage has also missed a game and has caught 19 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Leonard Fournette has rushed for 227 yards and has averaged 4.0 yards per carry. Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich said this week he plans to get rookie Rachaad White more involved this week.

The Bucs’ defense has been stout allowing just 9.0 points per game so far this season. Tampa Bay has also recorded 11 sacks and forced eight turnovers.