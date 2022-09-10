How to Watch Diaz vs Ferguson Fight Tonight

Nate Diaz thought he was headlining UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev, but the latter’s failure to make weight threw the event into turmoil. Enter Tony Ferguson, who has been jammed into the main event to provide Diaz a seasoned opponent.

The two are closer to the ends of their careers than their primes, but Diaz and Ferguson can still put on a show. These decorated welterweights finally being pitted together in the cage has won the approval of many fighters and observers ahead of the five-round tilt at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The PPV portion of UFC 279 starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Diaz vs Ferguson fifth on the card. You’ll need to order the PPV through ESPN+ to watch Diaz vs Ferguson, so here’s a full rundown of how to do that:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 279 PPV

How to Watch UFC 279

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN/ESPN+), prelims (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Diaz vs Ferguson Preview

UFC Lightweight Joe Solecki is among those who believe the card is better for Ferguson’s addition to the featured bout after Chimaev missed the cut by 7.5 pounds. Solecki echoed the thoughts of MMA journalist Ariel Helwani:

This is poetic justice…. I think I’m using that right? Good for Diaz and good for Ferguson and in my opinion, significantly more intriguing than the original main event. https://t.co/ws6hNGaqGX — Joe Solecki (@JoeSolecki) September 9, 2022

It’s easy to see why the altered main event appeals to so many. Chimaev arrived in the UFC with a lot of noise and set about rolling through his initial opponents, looking “like a man among boys in the cage. Hitting takedowns at will. One-hitting-quitting established veterans,” according to Dayne Fox of SB Nation’s Bloody Elbow.

Things will be more even between Diaz and Ferguson, with the latter under pressure thanks to an extended losing run. The 38-year-old has suffered four defeats in a row under the UFC banner, dating back to 2020’s loss to Justin Gaethje by knockout.

While it’s true he hasn’t been at his best for a long while, Ferguson is still a dangerous opponent for anybody. His submission game remains strong, and ‘El Cucuy’ is also a selective hitter who can cut Diaz early if he picks his shots well.

Naturally, Diaz will want to keep Ferguson at a distance, so expect ‘Diablo’ to put together some flurries early and test whether his battle-fatigued opponent can still stand up to an onslaught. If Ferguson can’t, Diaz will beat him down and see out this bout long before it has a chance to go the distance.

Like Ferguson, Diaz also hasn’t won a fight since 2019, but that hasn’t stopped MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee picking the latter to win: “the high volume attack of Diaz is the perfect foil for ‘El Cucuy.’ Not to mention the fact that Ferguson appears to be just a tad more shopworn at this stage of their respective careers.”

Diaz was primed for Chimaev, but the veteran can still prove a point about his enduring talent by putting another defeat on Ferguson’s record.