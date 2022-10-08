How to Watch Eastern Washington vs Weber State Football 2022

Off to a 4-0 start, FCS No. 7 Weber State gets a big test on Saturday against No. 24 Eastern Washington. The Eagles are just 1-3 to start the year, but two of those losses have come at the hands of Power-5 FBS schools, and they remain a very dangerous squad.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Eastern Washington vs Weber State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Eastern Washington vs Weber State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Eastern Washington vs Weber State Preview

In this Big Sky matchup, the Eastern Washington Eagles are taking on the undefeated Weber State Wildcats. The Eagles are 1-3 and coming off a big loss to the University of Florida last week. They lead the all-time series against the Wildcats, but they have lost three straight in the series.

Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best told KREM that Weber State is going to be a tough opponent.

“Saturday, it’s real time. You’re facing a top 10 team on the road, a team that prides itself on running the ball, playing great defense and being way above average on special teams, so it is a tough test on the road again in a different time zone at night, but the tougher it is, the more we want it,” Best said.

“Obviously they had a pretty good victory over Utah State, which is the Mountain West Conference champions last year. I think they’re pretty good, but I think we can come out and do some good things, so I think it will be a pretty good game on Saturday,” added wide receiver Jakobie James.

James also said that they see the Florida loss as a bit of a moral victory because they put up 400 yards of offense against the Gators.

“After the Florida game, we kind of have more confidence, like ‘hey, we just played an SEC team, they’re pretty good, but we did pretty good.’ We can come in and do something special coming into conference play. Coming into this week, we have some confidence that we can do some good things this week,” said James.

In a bit of a fun coincidence, Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron not only spent the week preparing for Eastern Washington, but he also got married last Friday night, during Weber State’s bye week.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better day,” Barron told the Spokesman-Review. “Got to marry the love of my life. Not too much to complain about.”

“He’s doing a good job of taking what’s given to him and not really trying to force too much down the field,” Weber State coach Jay Hill said of Barron. “He throws it down the field when it’s there, throws it underneath when it’s there. I really believe that the key to quarterback play is, don’t make stuff up. Don’t try to force something that’s not there.”

The Eastern Washington vs Weber State game kicks off Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.