How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs Eastern Kentucky Football

Eastern Kentucky, who haven’t won an FCS playoff game since 1994, take on Gardner-Webb in a first-round matchup on Saturday. For the Runnin’ Bulldogs, this will be their first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs.

For the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the 6-5 Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs are matched up with the 7-4 Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Eastern Kentucky’s head coach Walt Wells is coming off his second year in a row being named the Atlantic Sun Coach of the Year after he led Eastern Kentucky to sharing the conference championship for the first time since 2011 and its first playoff berth since 2014.

He said in his pre-game press conference that he’s “really proud” of the seniors because they’ve been through a lot and have show a lot of determination.

“The guys that have stuck around and been around here for six years, five years, four years, have gone through a lot and a conference championship and a playoff bid is the culmination of all the hard work they’ve put in,” said Wells. “I’m proud of our staff and the work that they’ve done to get these men to the point they are now. We’re excited about the opportunity this Saturday to host a playoff game … against a really good Gardner-Webb team.”

He also said that he’s really proud with the way his team has stepped up after all the injuries they’ve faced this year, especially on defense.

“I think the one thing that showed up for us and was a consistent for us was the depth that we have on our football. With some injuries that we’ve had come about, both offensively and primariliy defensively, you’ve seen a lot of men step up and learn and understand what they’re doing and do their job and make plays for us with key guys that are out,” said Wells, adding, “We’ve had a revolving door a little bit on defense and I’m just really proud of how the older players helped the younger players and how they continued to push through all that.”

He also said that former EKU coach Roy Kidd has been a great source of advice and inspiration.

“Usually we talk every week. … coach is extremely happy and proud of me and our football team and EKU. I think everybody knows how much he loves EKU and how much he loves EKU football,” said Coach Wells, adding, “He’s been at every home game that I can remember. Maybe missed one. But he’s been at every home game and we talk every week and coach always gives good advice. If you’re smart you listen to it and you try to make sure you can apply it.”

The winner of the Gardner-Webb vs Eastern Kentucky game will face No. 5 seed William & Mary on December 3 in Williamsburg, Virginia.

