Hocus Pocus 2020 Reunion Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

For one night only, the three stars of beloved Halloween movie Hocus Pocus — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker — are reuniting for a special event to benefit charity. The special is called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover and it premieres Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. Here’s how to watch a live stream online.

The Special Is Live Streaming For Ticket Holders Only

The special is streaming online here, but because the event is a charity fundraiser, it will not be streaming anywhere for free. People who wish to watch must purchase tickets for the one-time showing; tickets are $10 each. According to the website, the show “will not broadcast again after the listed date and time,” but the broadcast “will include captions in English and can be streamed worldwide.”

The show will run for 65 minutes and you will not be able to pause or rewind. If you are late, you will miss the show.

The site teases that the “documentary-style show” will delve into “the sisters’ history, their education, their music careers, their fateful love affairs, and so much more. For one night only, the witches, along with Hocus Pocus castmates Thora Birch, Omri Katz, and Doug Jones, are back. And you can be sure, no gravestone will be left unturned.”

In addition to featuring the stars of Hocus Pocus, the special will also include Alex Brightman, Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Billy Eichner, Harry Guinness, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Eva Maguire, Harper Maguire, Katie Maguire, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg, and other surprise guests. It is being hosted by the first lady of Halloween herself, Elvis, Mistress of the Dark.

The Special Benefits the New York Restoration Project

Every year, Midler hosts a Halloween costume party called “Hulaween” to benefit the New York Restoration Project, her charity that is a “non-profit nature conservancy stewarding parks, community gardens, and open space throughout NYC.”

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, this year the fundraiser went virtual, but it should be a ton of fun, just the same — and this way, fans around the world can join in the fun.

As Midler writes on Instagram, “Winnie is 100 percent that witch! And I am 100 percent ready to bring her back into your home! Shot in 65+ locations around the world (thx quarantine), come fly with me, the #HocusPocus gang, and some very special guests for a ONE NIGHT ONLY virtual affair. Wherever you are, you can join!”

In an interview with Good Day New York, Midler said they’re attempting to create an actual show, not simply reunite the cast via Zoom, so they hope it comes across well to the fans.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun … we are very excited. I hope it’s good because it’s not like your regular Zz=oom grid show … it’s people acting out parts. Good luck to us all!” said Midler.

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover streams live Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

