How to Watch Houston Baptist vs Northern Colorado Football

Northern Colorado takes on Houston Baptist to kick off the season on Saturday, September 3.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Houston Baptist vs Northern Colorado live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Houston Baptist vs Northern Colorado live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

HBU vs Northern Colorado Preview

The Northern Colorado Bears take the Houston Baptist Huskies on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.

Things look normal now for UNC head coach Ed McCaffrey who took over the program in the middle of COVID-19. McCaffrey notably had a standout career with the Denver Broncos during during quarterback John Elway’s storied career.

“I knew it was hurting us to be shut down and have seasons canceled, and you have guys plucked off the bus and Friday before the games all that last season,” McCaffrey said via the Greeley Tribune’s Jadyn Watson Fisher. “Thank goodness that’s behind us. It felt so good to have a full spring. It felt so good to have a full summer.”

“That was also my first season as head coach and I’d never got to coach this team against other opponents,” McCaffrey.

UNC will see an opponent on Saturday that it normally doesn’t. The Bears own a 3-0 series lead between the two programs with the last meeting coming in 2021 when the Bears routed the Huskies 45-13. HBU returns a majority of its starters from last season but also has a new quarterback in Justin Fomby.

UNC has Dylan McCaffrey back at quarterback. He threw for 1,332 yards and rushed for 277 yards last season.

HBU Key Players

Fomby, a Northern Iowa transfer, played two games for the Panthers with 433 yards passing and a touchdown in three seasons with the program.

Wide receivers Branden Walker, Vernon Harrell, and Ismael Fuller all have experience.

HBU also has experience running backs in R.J. Smith and Xzavier Ford.

UNC Key Players

McCaffrey can make throws for the Bears, but he can run well, too.

David Hoage is a force on defense for the Bears. He tallied 69 tackles and 10.5 sacks last season.