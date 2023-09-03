How to Watch JSU vs FAMU Football Live Stream for Free

The Jackson State Tigers (1-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) will clash in the annual Orange Blossom Classic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Jackson State vs Florida A&M live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Jackson State vs Florida A&M live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Jackson State vs Florida A&M live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

JSU vs FAMU Football 2023 Preview

The Tigers started their season off with a bang last week, handing SC State a 37-7 beat down. Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown went 26-of-31 for 356 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball around to eight different receivers.

New Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor served as tight ends/receivers coach under former coach Deion Sanders for four years before getting promoted, and he has the team off to a hot start after Coach Prime’s departure.

“I was around him for two seasons, so I learned a lot from him. Picked his mind a lot,” Taylor said about Coach Sanders. “You’re talking about a guy with great knowledge, one of the best players to ever play and a hell of a football coach. [He’s] a two-time SWAC champion and has done a great job with this program. So I just want to continue that as the head coach here and continue those winning ways and try to finish the deal and get a Celebration Bowl.”

On the other side, Florida A&M finished its 2022 campaign with a 9-2 overall record, finishing 7-1 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. On offense, FAMU will be led by quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who threw for over 2,700 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.

The Rattlers averaged 25.6 points a game on offense while allowing 22.4 points per contest on the defensive side.

Florida A&M won its final nine games of the season last year, and FAMU head coach Willie Simmons is hoping that hot streak carries over. “So we’re gonna do some things a little differently, you know, not get too far away from who we are because we’ve been successful,” Simmons said. “We won nine games three years in a row now, so the formula is there. We just have to figure out how to maybe do what we’ve done at the end of the season, where we’ve had winning streaks, and get ready to do that the first game.”

Last year in the Orange Blossom Classic, the Tigers beat the Rattlers handily, 59-3. Jackson State is 12-7-1 in the all-time rivalry against FAMU.