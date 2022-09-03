Where to Watch Kentucky vs Miami Ohio Football 2022

The Kentucky Wildcats enter the season with big expectations and kick things off with Miami Ohio on Saturday, September 3.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Miami OH vs UK Football 2022 Preview

Twenty-first ranked Kentucky looks to build off of a successful 2021 season when kicking off against Miami Ohio on Saturday.

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis will lead the charge again. He’s projected to go high in the NFL Draft next spring. There’s no doubt from his teammates that he has NFL size.

“My first impression was just how big he is,” Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key said via the Lexington Herald’s Jon Hale. “He’s huge. To be a quarterback and be that built, it just shocked me.”

Levis can make deep throws, but he can also make big plays with his legs.

“He’s obviously very gifted, but what makes him so much better than a lot of quarterbacks is not just his athleticism, not just his intelligence,” Wildcats tight end Brenden Bates said per Hale. “It’s because the dude has an insane work mentality. I remember he came in and was always asking to throw. He was always doing extra stuff.”

Miami Ohio has quarterback with NFL pedigree in Brett Gabbert, a younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. The older Gabbert went high in the draft himself and spent several seasons as a starter before a backup role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brett Gabbert doesn’t just have the name. He can play. Gabbert threw for 26 touchdowns versus six interceptions last season.

“Brett Gabbart, everyone knows that last name, his brother Blaine is still in the NFL,” Miami head coach Chuck Martin said via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Whatever is in the Gabbert genes is pretty amazing. He came in and we had a three-horse race in camp. We had a redshirt freshman, redshirt sophomore and him battling it out.”

“He was not the one anyone was going to think was going to win the job, just being a true freshman,” Martin added. “He was not a mid-semester kid, so he came in the summer. It was a great battle and all three kids did pretty good and it looked like at times all three kids were going to win the job, but at the end of the day we felt like he won the job, so we threw him out there.”