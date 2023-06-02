Where to Watch Man City vs Man United FA Cup Final in US

For the first-time ever, the FA Cup final will be decided with a Manchester derby, as City takes on United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

FA Cup Final 2023 Preview

The Man City vs Man United FA Cup Final is going to be a dogfight, but Manchester United better be ready to bring their A-game because City hasn’t given up a single goal in the 2023 FA Cup tournament.

Man City beat Chelsea 4-0 in the third round, beat Arsenal 1-0 in the fourth round, beat Bristol City 3-0 in the fifth round, beat Burnley 6-0 in the quarterfinals and beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the semifinals. However, in the two teams’ regular Premier League season match-ups, the teams split — Man City won the first match-up 6-3, while Man United won the second match-up 2-1, so United has shown that they can beat City.

According to The Analyst, Man City is favored by nearly 64 percent to win and if United loses, it will be their ninth FA Cup finals loss, which is more FA Cup finals losses than any other football club.

If City wins this match and then wins the UEFA Champions League final a week later, they will become the second team along with United to achieve The Treble, which is winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the same season.

Both clubs are facing some key players being out due to injury. According to The Daily Mail, City has four players doubtful for the FA Cup final: Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish. Meanwhile United is going to be missiing Anthony Martial due to a hamstring injury.

In a post-semifinals press conference, United manager Erik Ten Hag had this to say about City, “I think you have always a chance in football and I think the history shows we beat them in January. But I think Man United in the last couple of years Beat City many times, so these players know when they play at their levels that they can compete and it’s obvious we play against probably in this moment the best team [in the country], but still there is a chance and we have to go for a chance and we have to give everything. We can’t be after the game find excuses for ourselves. I’m sure we will play a good game Saturday.”

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final kicks off on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus live from Wembley Stadium.