How to Watch Pac-12 Network Without Cable

Whether you’re a fan of Washington, Oregon, USC or another contender in the Pac-12, or if you’re simply a college football die-hard looking to watch as many games as possible, the Pac-12 Network is a must-have for the upcoming 2021 season.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network national channel, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington and 130-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Starter” channel package and “Sports Plus” add-on, but you can include both with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Pac-12 Network live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch any live games or other Pac-12 Network content via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network national channel, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Pac-12 Network live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch any live games or other Pac-12 Network content via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network national channel and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Pac-12 Network live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch any live games or other Pac-12 Network content via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.