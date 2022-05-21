Where to Watch Rangers vs Hearts Scottish Cup Final in USA

Rangers and Hearts face off in the Scottish Cup final over at Hampden Park in order to win a title that could help add a little more to seasons that were left a little sour towards the end.

Scottish Cup Final 2022 Preview

Rangers and Hearts will face off this weekend in a matchup that saw the two sides arrive with different states of mind into this encounter.

These two sides faced off in the final day of the Scottish Premiership season last weekend, which saw a much-rotated Rangers outfit win 3-1 at Tynecastle before heading to Seville.

Rangers arrive after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League midweek in penalties. Joe Aribo put “the Gers” in the lead in the 60th minute of play, but their lead was short-lived after Colombian international Rafael Santos Borré tapped in from close range opportunity 12 minutes later to equalize the match. The contest was eventually settled on penalties with Aaron Ramsey missing from 12 yards before the former River Plate man Borré netted the title decider to condemn the Scots to a heartbreaking defeat that would not put an end to their 50-year drought in Europe.

Rangers lifted the Scottish Cup 33 times throughout their 150-year history, but it is now 13 years since they last time did that. Fans would have to go back to 2008-09 when they beat Falkirk 1-0 in the final.

In their run, they beat Stirling Albion, Annan Athletic and Dundee in the first three rounds of this year’s competition, before winning 2-1 after extra time against Old Firm rivals Celtic in the semi-finals, to book their place in the final for the first time in seven years.

For Giovanni van Bronkchorst’s men, this is the first time in six years that they reach the Scottish Cup final. On that occasion, Rangers lost 3-2 to Hibernian. This time around, outfit Hearts, as they have won each of their last three meetings against them, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Hearts look to this match as a huge opportunity to send a message stating that they could challenge the Glaswegian giants despite ending 17 points behind them in third place. Their end of season was brutal as they lost their last three matches, conceding a total of nine goals in losses against Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers.

What makes this an even more preoccupying scenario is that they will be facing Rangers side motivated to win this cup to help heal the wounds of Spain.

Hearts have reached the final twice in the last three years but lost on both occasions, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Celtic in 2019 before losing against the Hoops again a year later, this time on penalties after a 3-3 draw in 120 minutes.

Rangers Probable XI:

Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey; Glen Kamara, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack; Scott Wright, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent

Hearts Probable XI:

Craig Gordon; Toby Sibbick, John Souttar, Craig Halkett; Michael Smith, Peter Haring, Cameron Devlin, Alex Cochrane; Barrie Mackay-Stevens, Josh Ginnelly; Ellis Simms