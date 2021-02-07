How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 on PS4 or PS5

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to win back-to-back Lombardi trophies when they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Bucs on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Note that the CBS Sports app, which has a free stream of the game, is not available on PS4 or PS5.

How to Watch Super Bowl LV on PS4 or PS5

All of the following options include free trials for new subscribers, so if you’ve already used one of the services, just go on to the next option to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Available for both PS4 and PS5 users

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Available for both PS4 and PS5

1) Sign up for free trial of Hulu With Live TV 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Hulu app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Hulu app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Hulu” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Hulu app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for Hulu With Live TV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Available for only PS4

1) Sign up for free trial of CBS All Access 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the CBS All Access app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the CBS All Access app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “CBS All Access” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the CBS All Access app 7) Choose to log-in with your CBS All Access credentials rather than a TV provider 8) Navigate left to find the menu and select “Live TV” 9) Select the CBS channel to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Super Bowl LV Preview

While much of the talk heading into this game will be about the Brady and Mahomes showdown, the matchup will also feature two of the best tight ends to ever suit up and play the game.

Travis Kelce just set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,416. He has five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and is the most decorated player at the position since, well, Rob Gronkowski, who he’ll be facing yet again.

Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with Brady one more time, is looking for one more taste of that Super Bowl sweetness, while Kelce just wants to taste victory. The All-Pro Chiefs tight end has never beaten Brady or Gronk, and that’s something he’s itching to change.

“I’ve never beat Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady in a playoff situation, and I’m very aware of that,” Kelce said, adding: “The guy is an unbelievable person, talent, you name it. I might be one of the biggest Gronk fans out there. Let it be told, man.”

The feeling is mutual. “I’ve got nothing but major respect for Travis Kelce,” Gronkowski said. “He has helped transform the tight end position. He has helped put the tight end position on the map. Speaking of contract-wise, he has helped the tight end position get paid the way that they deserve to get paid.”

Kansas City got here by going 14-2 in the regular season before handing the Cleveland Browns (22-17) and Buffalo Bills (38-24) losses in the playoffs. Tampa Bay went 11-5 during the regular season, and wins over the Washington Football Team (31-23), New Orleans Saints (30-20) and Green Bay Packers (31-26) got Brady and company to this point. Now, there’s just one more game for both teams.

One of the key aspects of this game will be how well Tampa Bay can defend Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs’ formidable aerial attack. The Bucs held Packers All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, to nine catches for 67 yards on 15 targets in the NFC championship game, and they’ll need to have similar production from their defensive backs again here. The Chiefs should be also getting wide receiver Sammy Watkins back from a nagging hamstring injury, which makes the Buccaneers current situation in the secondary a bit concerning.

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, rookie safety Antoine Winfield “looks a little bit better,” according to head coach Bruce Arians, while safety Jordan Whitehead “is way too early to tell still.” Both could win up being game-time decisions, although it’s looking more and more like Winfield will play.