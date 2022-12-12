How to Watch Syracuse vs Indiana Soccer National Championship Online

Syracuse takes on Indiana for the College Cup men’s NCAA soccer championship on Monday, December 12.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Syracuse vs Indiana streaming live online:

Syracuse vs Indiana Soccer Preview

Syracuse seeks its first national title in men’s soccer when facing Indiana on Monday in Cary, North Carolina.

The Orange (18-2-4) beat Creighton 3-2 on December 9 to advance to the national title match for the first time in program history. Levonte Johnson, Christian Curti, and Luke Mitchell scored goals for the Orange in the victory.

“That was a fun college soccer semifinal,” Orange head coach Ian McIntyre told NCAA.com after the match. “We were probably a little bit fortunate to go in 1-0 at halftime, but second half, I thought we showed that when we got knocked down, we bounced back.”

Excitement for the Oragne’s success has the men’s basketball program making accommodations. The Orange men’s basketball game with Monmouth on Monday moved back an hour so fans can watch the soccer team play for the title via video boards at the JMA Wireless Dome before the hoops game.

Indiana (14-4-6) seeks a ninth national title after beating Pittsburgh 2-0 on December 9. Ryan Wittenbrink and Tommy Mihalic scored goals for the Hoosiers, and goalkeeper J.T. Harms made it a fourth-consecutive clean sheet for Indiana.

“This team has been battle tested,” Indiana head coach Todd Yeagley told NCAA.com after the match. “This season, we have played as tough a schedule as you can have, and I think that’s prepared them to have these moments and be confident in them. Tonight, we played a heck of a team. That’s a really good Pitt team.”

While Syracuse will have a large video fan base on Monday, but the Hoosiers have their fans back home in Bloomington in mind, too, as Harms put it.

“This result isn’t just for the 11 on the field,” Harms said via The Hoosier Network. “It’s for everybody involved with the program. We got a lot (of) people watching from home who’d love to be here and to have this moment for them, it’s special. But the job’s not done and we’re looking forward to getting back on the pitch Monday night and hopefully get the ninth star.”

On the field Harms has provided an extra dose of confidence for a Hoosier squad that hasn’t surrendered a goal in the NCAA tournament yet.

“J.T. has been awesome,” Wittenbrink said with the Hoosier Network. “He stepped up to the plate, as you guys can see, making unbelievable saves. So yeah, our whole team has all the confidence in him, and our backline is playing really solid.”