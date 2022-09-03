How to Watch Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M Football

Texas Southern takes on Prairie View A&M on Saturday, September 3.

Texas Southern vs Prairie View Preview

Texas Southern meets Prairie View A&M to kick off the season on Saturday in the 37th Labor Day Classic.

Prairie View A&M beat the Texas Southern Tigers 40-17 in Houston last year. The Tigers will look to win back the traveling Nicks-Durley Trophy, which goes to the rivalry game winner.

“This is the start of football season. It’s a huge game. You open with as a conference game and can give yourself an opportunity to be in first place in the conference on the west side. So, it’s a very important game,” TSU head coach Clarence McKinney said via Sports Illustrated’s HBCU Legends.

Prairie View A&M Key Players

Panthers quarterback Trazon Connely leads the offense this season. Connely threw 17 passes last season as a backup.

Defensive end Jessie Evans makes plays in the trenches for the Panthers, and linebacker Tre’Vion Green disrupts offenses.

Texas Southern Key Players

Tigers quarterback Andrew Body will led the offense this season. Body didn’t play against Prairie View A&M last year when he threw for 2,007 yards and 11 touchdowns versus four interceptions.

Defensive end Demarrion Anderson is a force for the Tigers.