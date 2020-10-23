How to Watch UFC 254 PPV on ESPN Plus (Easy Guide)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje square off in a lightweight bout that highlights a jam-packed UFC 254 card Saturday.

The main card starts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and if you’re in the United States, it can only be watched through ESPN+ PPV. There are some different pricing options for the PPV depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to buy and watch UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje.

UFC 254 Preview

The Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje matchup has understandably grabbed the most headlines, but there will be several intriguing drama-filled bouts on this card, starting with the heavyweight contest between Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris. Volkov’s last win came against Greg Hardy almost a year ago, while Harris is coming off a tough loss to Alistair Overeem in May.

“It’s perfect,” Harris said of the matchup. “It’s still a big name. That was another blessing in the loss to Alistair. I was kind of concerned about my standing. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know what’s going to happen now. I’ve worked so hard to get here.’ Literally, this fight puts me right back where I was. When I beat him, I’m still in the mix, and I’m still pushing toward that title.”

Another interesting matchup will be the women’s flyweight contest between Lauren Murphy and Liliya Shakirova. After Cynthia Calvillo tested positive for COVID-19, Shakirova, the upstart 28-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan, slid into the vacancy opposite Murphy. Shakirova is the first fighter from Uzbekistan to fight in the UFC, and she said prior to the fight Saturday she has her sights set on a title shot.

“There will be war. I am very experienced and not an easy opponent. Expect a win from me,” she said, adding: “My main target, my main goal is Valentina Shevchenko and I’m hoping that I will be fighting her for the belt.”

For her part, Murphy was initially let down when her first fight was canceled, but she’s ready to make the best of it against Shakirova Saturday. “It’s disappointing for your matchup to fall through,” Murphy told UFC.com. “It can be a little nerve wracking, but this is still a great opportunity for me, and there’s no rule that says I can’t still show off my grappling in this fight.”

Here’s a complete list of every fight scheduled on the UFC 254 Card: