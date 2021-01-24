How to Watch UFC 257 on Your Phone or Tablet

Buy UFC 257

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight at lightweight in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 257 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Poirier vs McGregor to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

If you can’t get to a TV but don’t want to miss the fights, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 and all of UFC 257 on your phone or tablet:

How to Watch UFC 257 on Phone or Tablet

1) Buy the UFC 257 PPV right here 2a) If you already have the ESPN app downloaded to your phone or tablet, skip to step 4 2b) If you don’t have the ESPN app, go the app store on your phone or tablet 3) Search for the ESPN app and download it 4) Open the ESPN app on your phone or tablet 5) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 6) Select “Log In to ESPN Account” 7) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 8) Go to the “WATCH” tab and under “FEATURED” select either the UFC 257 prelims or the UFC 257 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 257 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 257 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 257?

If you don’t want to watch on your phone or tablet, you can do so on any other streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) last fought just over a year ago, when he dispatched Donald Cerrone with blows to the head 40 seconds into their UFC 246 scrap on Jan. 18, 2020.

That was his first bout in over a year, having fallen to Khabib Nurmagomedov via neck crank at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018, a bout that preceded an infamous in-arena brawl.

The 32-year-old Irishman briefly held the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight belts simultaneously in November 2016.

“I feel like I’m only starting,” McGregor said Thursday, according to MMA Junkie. “Everyone wants to kind of (say), ‘Hey, Conor, you’ve done it all. You’re so rich. You’re richer than Dana (White) over here. What are you doing here?’ Am I not allowed to be here? I want to be here. I want to perform for the fans. I’m a young man. I’ve got many highlights — you know, all the money, all the belts, everything. That comes and that goes. You know what lives on? Highlights — a fighter’s highlights.

“You look at Roy Jones Jr.’s highlights, Mike Tyson’s highlights, (Muhammad) Ali’s highlights. I want my highlight reel to be like a movie. That’s what I’m after.”

McGregor and Poirier (26-6 MMA, 18-5 UFC) have squared off before — the former punched the latter out 106 seconds into their meeting at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014. McGregor’s predicted a victory within the first minute this time around.

“I got him out of there in 90 seconds the first time, so I’m not that far off,” McGregor said Thursday, per MMA Junkie. “That’s a complete confidence in my preparation and in my abilities. I know there’s questions about my abilities. I know he’s heavier and on a different weight and more experienced, but I feel I can do it. … I believe I can get him out there and possibly hit him early, but I am hoping for a good, long bout.”

Poirier, also 32, is also coming off a rebound victory that followed a submission to Nurmagomedov. The Louisiana native claimed a unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12 on June 27, 2020, eight and a half months after succumbing to the Eagle at UFC 242.

“Every fight is a chip on my shoulder,” Poirier said Thursday, according to MMA Fighting. “I’m trying to prove something. The work that I put in, I’m trying to make it pay off. I’m trying to put my family in a better position. This is no different.

“I know what a win over Conor McGregor means in combat sports and I know whoever wins this fight is fighting for gold and that’s why I fight.”